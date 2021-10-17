Contact Us
Investigators Seek Info After Scarecrow Found Hanging By Noose At Suffolk County Senior Center

Nicole Valinote
Authorities are asking the public for information as they continue a hate crime investigation after a scarecrow was found hanging by a noose at a Long Island senior center. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers
Authorities are asking the public for information as they continue a hate crime investigation after a scarecrow was found hanging by a noose at a Long Island senior center.

The Suffolk County Police Department previously reported that a scarecrow was found hanging by a noose at the North Amityville Senior Center. 

Police reported that the incident took place sometime between 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, and about noon on Monday, Oct. 4.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Oct. 14, that authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

