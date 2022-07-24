Investigation Underway After 7 French Bulldogs Stolen From Shirley Property

Police are investigating after seven French Bulldogs were stolen from a Long Island property.

The burglary happened at a detached building on Concord Road in Shirley at about 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said a suspect or suspects broke into the building and stole two 6-month-old French Bulldogs and five 1-month-old French Bulldog puppies.

The owner was sleeping in a residence located at the rear of the property and didn't wake up during the burglary, police said.

SCPD asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.