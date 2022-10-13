Contact Us
Intoxicated Woman Drove Erratically In Calverton With 2 Kids In Vehicle, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Police received a report of a Chevrolet driving erratically on Edwards Avenue in Calverton at about 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay

A woman was charged after police said she drove while intoxicated on Long Island with her 6-, and 9-year-old sons in the vehicle.

Police received a report of a Chevrolet driving erratically on Edwards Avenue in Calverton at about 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Riverhead Town Police Department said.

Officers determined that the driver, identified as Lori Saraf, was intoxicated and had her two children in the vehicle, authorities said.

Neither her age nor place of residence was released by police.

She was arrested and charged with DWI in violation of Leandra's Law and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

