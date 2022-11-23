Intoxicated Southampton Man Drove Off Road, Struck Tree In North Sea, Police Say

A 19-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he drove off the road and struck a tree on Long Island.

Paul Guillo, of Southampton, was traveling on Scotts Road in North Sea when he crashed into a tree at about 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.

Officers determined that Guillo was driving while intoxicated and arrested him, police said.

He was held to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court for a morning arraignment, authorities reported.

