Intoxicated Driver Traveled Wrong Way On Nesconset Highway, SCPD Reports

A 21-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said she drove the wrong way on a Long Island roadway.

Police received a report of a sedan traveling east in the westbound lanes of Nesconset Highway at 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

SCPD said an officer pulled the 2020 Honda Civic over near Browns Road at about 3:15 a.m.

Police said the driver, identified as Karen Morales-Moreno, of Port Jefferson, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested.

She was set to be arraigned on Saturday, SCPD reported.

