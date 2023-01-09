Intoxicated Driver Strikes Parked Vehicle On Montauk Highway In Hampton Bays, Police Say

A 35-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed his vehicle into a parked car on Montauk Highway.

Officers received a report of a crash in Hampton Bays at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.

Police determined that Pedro ReyesAparicio, of Hampton Bays, was intoxicated when he struck a parked vehicle, authorities reported.

He was arrested and charged with DWI and traffic infractions, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.