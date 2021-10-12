Information Wanted In Suffolk County Arson Investigation

Authorities are asking the public for information as they investigate an arson on Long Island.

A white SUV was involved in the incident in Riverhead at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

The driver of the SUV reportedly "detonated an incendiary device that shattered the back window of the vehicle" in the parking lot at the Lighthouse Marina in Aquebogue.

The driver might have suffered injuries to their hands and face, Crime Stoppers said.

Anyone who knows someone who has a white SUV that needed its rear window replaced or who had similar injuries is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

