IDs Released Of Four Killed, Several Injured In Wrong-Way Southern State Parkway Crash

State Police have identified the four people killed in a horrific wrong-way Long Island crash that happened just before daybreak on a busy stretch of the Southern State Parkway, according to state police.

It involved several vehicles and happened on the eastbound side at around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, in the area of Exit 29, in the town of Oyster Bay, said state police.

A Toyota Camry, with the driver as the sole occupant, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck a Nissan Rogue traveling eastbound, with four occupants, head on, state police said.

A third vehicle, an SUV, which the driver was the only occupant, attempted to avoid the collision and struck the Toyota sedan, said police.

A motorcyclist also attempted to avoid the collision and lost control of the motorcycle, striking debris from the collision.

The driver of the sedan and three occupants of the SUV all died at the scene and the fourth occupant is in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the 1998 Toyota Camry who was killed has been identified as Marvin Balcaseres, 33, of Farmingdale.

The driver of the 2011 Nissan Rogue, who died at the scene, has been identified as Ruben Sanchez-Flores, 67, of Hempstead.

The passengers of the Nissan Rogue who died at the scene have been identified as Edith Magana, 56, of Hempstead, and Ivis Sanchez-Cordova, 34, of, Hempstead.

The third passenger of the Nissan Rogue, who was seriously injured, has been identified as Nadia Sanchez-Cordova, 44 years-old of Hempstead.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 2011 Suzuki SUV, who was uninjured, has been identified as Steven Miller, 50, of Queens.

The motorcyclist, Roberto Mack, 32, of Conyers, Georgia, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Southern State Parkway was closed eastbound as the accident investigation continues with traffic being diverted at Exit 27. There were rubbernecking delays westbound during the closure. The lanes reopened later in the morning.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and state police are asking for anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.