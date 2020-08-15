IDs Released For Woman Found Dead At Long Island Home, Man Charged With Murder

The identities have been released for a woman who was found dead at a home on Long Island and the man charged with committing murder.

Nassau County Police Department officers responded Thursday, Aug. 13 at 11:45 p.m. for a disturbance that was occurring at the house in Levittown located at 83 Cord Lane.

Upon officers' arrival, the victim, now identified as 61-year-old Cheryl Dinapoli, was found dead and a male victim was found injured, police said. Both victims, residents of the home, had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, police announced that 67-year-old Thomas Dinapoli had been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

He will be arraigned at a later date when medically practical.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

