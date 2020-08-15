Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

IDs Released For Woman Found Dead At Long Island Home, Man Charged With Murder

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
83 Cord Lane in Levittown.
83 Cord Lane in Levittown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identities have been released for a woman who was found dead at a home on Long Island and the man charged with committing murder.

Nassau County Police Department officers responded Thursday, Aug. 13 at 11:45 p.m. for a disturbance that was occurring at the house in Levittown located at 83 Cord Lane.

Upon officers' arrival, the victim, now identified as 61-year-old Cheryl Dinapoli, was found dead and a male victim was found injured, police said. Both victims, residents of the home, had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, police announced that 67-year-old Thomas Dinapoli had been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder.

He will be arraigned at a later date when medically practical.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.