Police & Fire

IDs Released For Two Teens Killed After BMW Overturns In Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Two teenagers were killed and another was injured in an overnight crash on Long Island.
Two teenagers were killed and another was injured in an overnight crash on Long Island.

The identities have been released of two teenagers who were killed in a horrific crash on Long Island.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 in West Hempstead.

An 18-year-old female was driving a 2018 BMW X3 northbound on Westminster Road in the vicinity of Fairlawn Avenue before striking a parked vehicle, Nassau County Police said. 

As a result of the collision, a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old girl suffered severe trauma and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man has now been identified as Curtis Caesar, of Hollis, Queens, and the girl as Amanda Arguinzoni, of West Hempstead.

The operator was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

