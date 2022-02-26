IDs Released For Two Killed In Wrong-Way Suffolk County Crash

The identities have been released of two men who were killed in a wrong-way Long Island crash.

It happened around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in Islip.

A 2020 Honda Accord was being driven southbound on Route 111 when it veered into the northbound land and struck a northbound oil tanker truck at the intersection of Ironwood Street, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The driver has now been identified as Erick Olivares, age 27, of Central Islip, said Suffolk County Police. Kevin Santamaria, age 27, has been identified as the passenger. His place of residence has not yet been released.

The driver of the oil tanker truck, a 43-year-old West Babylon man, was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

