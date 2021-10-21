Contact Us
ID Released For Person Struck By Van Near Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Old Country Road near Hilton Street in New Cassel.
Old Country Road near Hilton Street in New Cassel. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a person who was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 4:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in New Cassel.

A 65-year-old man was operating a gray van westbound on Old Country Road near Hilton Street, when it struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Nassau County Police said.

The pedestrian, now identified as Shelly Rudolph, a 56-year-old man from Staten Island, suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. 

The operator of the van remained at the scene.

