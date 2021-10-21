ID Released For Person Struck By Van Near Long Island Intersection

The identity has been released of a person who was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 4:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in New Cassel.

A 65-year-old man was operating a gray van westbound on Old Country Road near Hilton Street, when it struck the pedestrian in the roadway, Nassau County Police said.

The pedestrian, now identified as Shelly Rudolph, a 56-year-old man from Staten Island, suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The operator of the van remained at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.