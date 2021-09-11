Contact Us
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight On Residential Long Island Street

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
The area of South Bay Avenue in Freeport where the incident happened.
The area of South Bay Avenue in Freeport where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a man who was shot and killed in broad daylight on a residential Long Island street.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, in Freeport on South Bay Avenue.

Upon arrival, Freeport Police officers discovered the victim, a 28-year-old now ID'd as James T. Diamond, of Long Beach, with a gunshot wound. 

Diamond was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead by a hospital physician, according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

