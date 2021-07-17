Contact Us
ID Released For Man Killed After Car Strikes Scooter On Busy Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
Cherry Valley Road and Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead.
Cherry Valley Road and Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of the driver of a scooter who was killed in a Long Island crash.

The crash occurred around midnight Friday, July 16 in West Hempstead.

A 31-year-old man was driving a 2021 Mazda westbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the area of Cherry Valley Road when he struck a Bird-battery operated scooter traveling eastbound on the Hempstead Turnpike, Nassau County Police said.

Daniyal Shaukat, 24 of Queens Village. now identified as the driver of the scooter, suffered severe head trauma, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Mazda remained at the scene. The vehicle was brake and safety checked.

