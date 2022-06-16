ID Released For Man Hospitalized After Hit By Vehicle On Huntington Station Roadway

Police have released the identity of a 73-year-old man who was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a Long Island road.

Earnest Salley, of Melville, was identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in front of 284 Broadway in Huntington Station at about 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said a 48-year-old Brooklyn resident was driving a Toyota east when the vehicle struck Salley.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash, SCPD reported.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

