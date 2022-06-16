Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Police ID Long Island Man Killed After Vehicle Became Entangled In Wires
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Hospitalized After Hit By Vehicle On Huntington Station Roadway

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Broadway in Huntington Station
Broadway in Huntington Station Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Police have released the identity of a 73-year-old man who was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a Long Island road.

Earnest Salley, of Melville, was identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in front of 284 Broadway in Huntington Station at about 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. 

Police said a 48-year-old Brooklyn resident was driving a Toyota east when the vehicle struck Salley.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash, SCPD reported.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.