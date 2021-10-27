Contact Us
ID Released For Man Found Shot To Death On Long Island Sidewalk In Broad Daylight

Kathy Reakes
Crime scene
Crime scene Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Police have released the identity of a man who was found shot to death on a sidewalk in broad daylight on Long Island. 

Rafael DeLossantos, age 23, of Baldwin, was found around 1:59 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 25 by Nassau County Police responding to a call for a car accident.

According to detectives, officers received a call for an auto accident with injury. Upon arrival, they found DeLossantos on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

