ID Released For Man Found Shot To Death On Long Island Sidewalk In Broad Daylight

Police have released the identity of a man who was found shot to death on a sidewalk in broad daylight on Long Island.

Rafael DeLossantos, age 23, of Baldwin, was found around 1:59 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 25 by Nassau County Police responding to a call for a car accident.

According to detectives, officers received a call for an auto accident with injury. Upon arrival, they found DeLossantos on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.