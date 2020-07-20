ID Released For Long Island Restaurant Employee Fatally Stabbed By Co-Worker

The identity has been released of the employee at a Long Island restaurant who police say was fatally stabbed by a co-worker during an altercation.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 in Hicksville, Nassau County Police said.

Eighth Precinct officers responded to La Candela Peruvian Restaurant located at 495 South Broadway for a report of a male victim bleeding.

Upon arrival, it was determined the David Jimenez Salazar, 22, of Farmingdale, was involved in the altercation with the victim, now identified as 37-year-old Elvin Padilla, of Hicksville, according to police.

The altercation escalated and Salazar stabbed Padilla in the neck with a piece of broken glass, said police.

Salazar was placed into custody without further incident.

Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

Salazar was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on Friday, July 17 in Mineola.

