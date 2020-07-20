Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Long Island Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
Police & Fire

ID Released For Long Island Restaurant Employee Fatally Stabbed By Co-Worker

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
La Candela Peruvian Restaurant in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
David Jimenez Salazar Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

The identity has been released of the employee at a Long Island restaurant who police say was fatally stabbed by a co-worker during an altercation.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 in Hicksville, Nassau County Police said.

Eighth Precinct officers responded to La Candela Peruvian Restaurant located at 495 South Broadway for a report of a male victim bleeding. 

Upon arrival, it was determined the  David Jimenez Salazar, 22, of Farmingdale, was involved in the altercation with the victim, now identified as 37-year-old Elvin Padilla, of Hicksville, according to police. 

The altercation escalated and Salazar stabbed Padilla in the neck with a piece of broken glass, said police.

Salazar was placed into custody without further incident. 

Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic. 

Salazar was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned on Friday, July 17 in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.