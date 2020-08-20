Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ID Released For Long Island Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash With SUV

The motorcyclist was struck on Sunrise Highway approximately 1/4 of a mile from William Floyd Parkway
The identity has been released of a 21-year-old Long Island man seriously injured in a crash between an SUV and motorcycle.

Kevin Flores-Salgado of Flanders, 21, is recovering at Long Island Community Hospital after the crash on Thursday, Aug. 20 at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunrise Highway (Route 27), in Shirley, approximately one-quarter of a mile east of William Floyd Parkway.

The collision also involved a 2005 Toyota Sequoia traveling eastbound, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the SUV, Jean Cassamajor of North Babylon, 54, was uninjured and no charges were filed.

Both Cassamajor's vehicle and the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja belonging to the unidentified man have been impounded as evidence and for safety checks. 

Anyone who bore witness to the crash is asked to call detectives at 631-852-8752.

