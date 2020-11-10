Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ID Released For Long Island 19-Year-Old Who Was Apparent MS-13 Victim

Nassau County Police have released the ID of a man whose remains were found buried in a shallow grave. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police have identified a Long Island teen who was an apparent MS-13 homicide victim.

The body Osmin Campos-Sandoval, 19, of Hempstead, was found on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Uniondale, Nassau County Police announced on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 10.

According to detectives, the remains of an unidentified body were located in a wooded area near the Uniondale Water Tower. 

Campos-Sandoval was believed to have been killed years ago by members of the MS-13 street gang, the Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at the time the remains were found.

The remains were found after police received a tip and used a dog that led them to the body located inside the restricted area of a Town of Hempstead public water supply, Ryder said at the time. 

Campos-Sandoval's body is believed to be one of more than 16 people found throughout the county in recent years and believed to have been killed by MS-13.

