ID Released For 37-Year-Old Bay Shore Man Shot, Killed At Deer Park Auto Body Shop

Police have identified a man who was found shot to death at a Long Island body shop.

David Moll-Rivera, age 37, of Bay Shore, was found in Deer Park around 7:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Triple J, located at 251B Skidmore Road.

According to Suffolk County Police, a 911 caller reported an injured man at Triple J. When police arrived, they found Moll-Rivera who had been shot inside the auto body shop, which was open at the time.

Moll-Rivera was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852- 6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

