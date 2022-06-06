ID Released For 26-Year-Old Killed In Hauppauge Crash That Left Four Others Injured

Police have released the identity of a Long Island man killed in a crash that also injured four others.

Brendan Haverty, age 26, of Riverhead was killed around 1:30 a.m., Monday, June 6, in the two-vehicle crash in Hauppauge, said the Suffolk County Police.

Daneris Garcia Marquez was driving a 2011 Ford Econoline westbound on Route 347 when her vehicle collided with a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Brooksite Drive, driven by Abhishek Mukherjee, police said.

Haverty, a passenger in the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Mukherjee, age 42, of Hicksville, and Marquez, age 19, of Wyandanch, were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Two men in the van, ages 18 and 25, were also transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

