Breaking News: COVID-19: Latest Update On Cases In Suffolk, Nassau
ID Released For 23-Year-Old Victim Of Fatal Long Island Shooting

Olsen Place in Hempstead.
Olsen Place in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The 23-year-old victim in a fatal shooting on Long Island earlier this week has now been identified.

It happened at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, April 26 in Hempstead.

Hempstead Police officers responded to a Shot Spotter Activation in the vicinity of Olsen Place.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, now identified as Taleek R. Smith, of Hempstead, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The investigation is ongoing, Nassau County Police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

