Huntington Station Man Shot, Killed After Answering Knock On Door, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
The area of the shooting in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal overnight shooting on Long Island.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Huntington Station.

The victim was shot at the threshold of his residence, located at 212 5th Ave., after he answered a knock at the door, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, identified as Byron Martinez, age 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

