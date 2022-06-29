Huntington Man Charged With Hate Crime After Damaging Lee Zeldin Campaign Sign, Police Say

A Long Island man has been charged with a hate crime after police say he spray-painted a political sign with a swastika.

A swastika, “187,” and the word “Gambino,” were found painted onto a Lee Zeldin campaign sign, located on the corner of West Pulaski Road and Oakwood Road in Huntington Station, on Sunday, June 26 at approximately 10:05 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

Zeldin, a Republican congressman representing Suffolk County, won the party's gubernatorial primary held on Tuesday, June 28.

After an investigation, Hate Crimes Unit detectives resulted in the arrest of Vincent J. Mckie outside his home in Huntington at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Mckie, age 41, was charged with:

First-degree aggravated harassment, a hate crime,

Fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

