Hundreds Of Drag Racers Targeted During Suffolk Detail, Police Say

Police issued numerous summonses during a raid targeting a Long Island street racing group that reportedly involves hundreds of people.

The Suffolk County Police Department said officers began investigating multiple locations in the area where drag racing was reported.

Investigators found a large number of vehicles parked near 88 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack at about 11 p.m. on Friday, July 22, where members of the group were driving recklessly.

SCPD said the vehicles then drove to a location at Oval Drive in Islandia, where about 200 vehicles and 300 people were believed to be getting ready to race.

Officers issued 119 summonses for various vehicle and traffic law violations that night, police said.

Police also arrested 26-year-old Nicolas Vaden, of Patchogue, and he was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and resisting arrest, SCPD reported.

Vaden was arraigned on Saturday, July 23, police said.

