Holbrook Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In SUV After 3-Vehicle Lake Ronkonkoma Crash

A woman has been accused of driving drunk with her young son in the SUV after a multi-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Lake Ronkonkoma.

The woman was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north of Smith Street, when she struck two other vehicles, Suffolk County Police said.

It was determined Lugo was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to police.

There were no injuries reported in the crash and her 10-year-old child was released into the custody of family.

The woman, Veliza Lugo, age 42, of Holbrook, was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law),

Driving while intoxicated,

Aggravated driving while intoxicated,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say she was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the SCPD Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

