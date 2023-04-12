Holbrook Nurse Allegedly Slams Baby Face Down, Arrested, Charged: DA

A registered nurse has been arrested, as well as her employment terminated after she allegedly lifted and slammed down a two-day-old infant in his bassinet, authorities said.

Amanda Burke, 29, of Holbrook, was working at the NICU Unit at the Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip at the time of the incident, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney reported.

She was assigned to care for a 2-day-old infant.

Burke walked up to the infant, who was lying in his bassinet.

According to the DA, she quickly lifted and flipped the baby over before slamming him face-down onto the bassinet.

The baby’s father, who reportedly captured the incident with his cell phone through the nursery window, took it to the baby’s mother, who confronted Burke, although it is unclear how the confrontation played out.

The couple reported Burke’s actions to Good Samaritan's nursing staff.

Burke was asked to leave the hospital immediately and her employment was terminated within hours of the incident, the DA claimed.

“The allegations against this defendant, who is someone entrusted with the care of our most vulnerable citizens, are truly disturbing,” said Tierney.

Her license to practice as a registered nurse has not been suspended, though authorities said the New York State’s Department of Education’s Office of Professional Discipline has been notified of the investigation and its findings.

Burke is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

She surrendered to police Wednesday, April 12, and is due back in court on Tuesday, May 2.

