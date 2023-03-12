Hit-Run Crash: 25-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car, SUV At Patchogue Intersection

Police are investigating a pre-dawn hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection that left one person dead.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, March 12 in Patchogue.

A 25-year-old man was crossing Medford Avenue at Oak Street when he was struck by a southbound white sedan traveling on Medford Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Approximately one minute later, Puzio was struck by a gray Nissan Armada.

Both drivers fled the scene.

The man, identified as Nicholas Puzio, of Farmingville, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.