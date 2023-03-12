Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Deer Park Man Nabbed For Following Teen Home, Police Say
Police & Fire

Hit-Run Crash: 25-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Car, SUV At Patchogue Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Medford Avenue at Oak Street in Patchogue.
Medford Avenue at Oak Street in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/fsHH on Pixabay

Police are investigating a pre-dawn hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection that left one person dead.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, March 12 in Patchogue.

A 25-year-old man was crossing Medford Avenue at Oak Street when he was struck by a southbound white sedan traveling on Medford Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

Approximately one minute later, Puzio was struck by a gray Nissan Armada. 

Both drivers fled the scene.

The man, identified as Nicholas Puzio, of Farmingville, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.