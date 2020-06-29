Heavy Damage Reported After Long Island House Fire

Fire officials are investigating a Long Island house fire which caused extensive damage.

Nassau County Police reported the department's Arson Bomb Squad is investigating the fire that occurred around 7:39 p.m., Sunday, June 28, in Farmingdale.

According to detectives, officers responded to 35 North Maple St. for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, officers observed flames coming from the building.

The Farmingdale Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames with the assistance of South Farmingdale and Bethpage Fire departments.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, which was empty when police arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire investigation is ongoing with the Nassau County Fire Marshal.

