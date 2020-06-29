Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: State Tells Businesses, Malls To Install Systems That Can Filter Out Virus
Police & Fire

Heavy Damage Reported After Long Island House Fire

Kathy Reakes
A Long Island home received heavy damage during a fire. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Fire officials are investigating a Long Island house fire which caused extensive damage.

Nassau County Police reported the department's Arson Bomb Squad is investigating the fire that occurred around 7:39 p.m., Sunday, June 28, in Farmingdale.

According to detectives, officers responded to 35 North Maple St. for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, officers observed flames coming from the building. 

The Farmingdale Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames with the assistance of South Farmingdale and Bethpage Fire departments. 

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, which was empty when police arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire investigation is ongoing with the Nassau County Fire Marshal. 

