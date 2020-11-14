Heavily Tinted Car Windows Lead To Duo's Arrests For Weapon, Drugs On Hempstead Turnpike

Two area men were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a weapon and drugs during a traffic stop for having excessive window tinting.

Kevin Colon, 32, and Mario Perez, 31, both of Rockaway, Queens, were arrested around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, during the stop in Levittown on the Hempstead Turnpike, said the Nassau County Police.

During the stop of the 2017 Nissan Altima, officers found Colon, 32, was in possession of a substance believed to be marijuana. Perez was allegedly found to be in possession of a handgun. He was arrested without incident.

Colon was charged with:

criminal possession of a controlled substance

unlawful possession of marijuana

multiple traffic infractions

He was released on an appearance ticket.

Perez was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

He will be arraigned on Friday, Nov. 13, in Mineola.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.