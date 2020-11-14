Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Stormy, Windy Weather Will Sweep Through Region After Brisk, Dry Start To Weekend
Police & Fire

Heavily Tinted Car Windows Lead To Duo's Arrests For Weapon, Drugs On Hempstead Turnpike

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Mario Perez was one of two men arrested during a traffic stop.
Mario Perez was one of two men arrested during a traffic stop. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Two area men were arrested for allegedly being in possession of a weapon and drugs during a traffic stop for having excessive window tinting.

Kevin Colon, 32, and Mario Perez, 31, both of Rockaway, Queens, were arrested around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, during the stop in Levittown on the Hempstead Turnpike, said the Nassau County Police.

During the stop of the 2017 Nissan Altima, officers found Colon, 32, was in possession of a substance believed to be marijuana. Perez was allegedly found to be in possession of a handgun. He was arrested without incident.

Colon was charged with:

  • criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • unlawful possession of marijuana
  • multiple traffic infractions

He was released on an appearance ticket.

Perez was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. 

 He will be arraigned on Friday, Nov. 13, in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.