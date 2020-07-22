Hate Graffiti Found At Long Island Elementary School

Hateful graffiti was found spray-painted on a Long Island elementary school, nearby vehicles, and other property, police said.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department were dispatched to Newbridge Elementary School on Bellmore Avenue in Bellmore overnight when there was reports of graffiti that was done by an unknown suspect.

Police said that the graffiti took place between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21 in Bellmore.

The investigation determined that the graffiti was found in six locations near Bellmore Avenue, including on buildings, vehicles, and fences.

The graffiti includes signage that says: “Bellmore SON,” “Kill All Cops,” and “(Expletive Deleted) The Cops.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran addressed the graffiti on social media, posting: “Let me be clear: we have zero tolerance for any incitement of violence against Nassau County Police officers.”

The investigation into the graffiti is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nassau County First Squad detectives by calling (516) 573-6153 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.