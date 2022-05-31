Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Suffolk Daily Voice

Hampton Bays Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Intersection In Yaphank

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 32-year-old Long Island man was killed after allegedly running a red light and hitting a Mercedes-Benz.

The crash took place in Yaphank around 5 p.m. on Monday, May 30, on Express Drive North, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to investigators, David Acevedo, of Hamptons Bay, was riding a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Sills Road when he traveled through a red light and struck the 2020 Mercedes SUV traveling westbound.

Acevedo was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County medical examiner's office, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes, Eva Konopka, age 47, of Brooklyn, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

