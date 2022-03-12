Hampton Bays Man Charged With DWI After Crash, Police Say

A Long Island man received his second DWI in the past decade after allegedly driving drunk and rear-ending another vehicle, police said.

According to Southampton Town Police investigators, Hampton Bays resident Daniel Bozuhoski, age 52, was driving shortly before 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, when he rear-ended another vehicle on Montauk Highway East near the intersection of North Shore Road in town.

During the investigation into the crash, police said that it was determined Bozuhoski was allegedly under the influence, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Bozuhoski was charged with felony driving while intoxicated due to a previous DWI conviction within the past 10 years, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (alcohol-related), a misdemeanor.

Bozuhoski was processed at Southampton Town Police headquarters and held to appear in the Southampton Town Justice Court until he could be arraigned on Friday, March 11.

