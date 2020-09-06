Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Gunshot Fired From Jeep After Disturbance At Long Island House Party, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Leighton Road and Keswick Road in Elmont.
Leighton Road and Keswick Road in Elmont.

Two suspects are at large after a gunshot was fired from a vehicle at a Long Island house party.

There was a disturbance between a few individuals leaving a house party in the vicinity of Leighton Road and Keswick Road at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 in Elmont, according to Nassau County Police said.

While attempting to leave the area, a black or gray colored Jeep with Florida plates driven by the first suspect arrived at the location to pick up the second suspect, police said. 

The first suspect exited the vehicle, holding a black and silver revolver at his side, according to police. 

 Both suspects then entered the vehicle, and, while heading south on Keswick Road, toward Dutch Broadway, police said.

The first suspect fired one gunshot out of the driver’s side window, police said.

There were no injuries and no damage reported.

The first suspect is described as being black with a light complexion, approximately 35 to 40 years old, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, braided hair with dreadlocks and wearing a white-colored T-shirt, said police. 

The second suspect is described as being black, 37 to 40 years old and wearing an orange striped shirt.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.  

