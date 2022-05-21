Gunfire, Multiple Disturbances Reported At Riverhead Apartment Complex

Multiple police agencies responded after reports of gunfire and multiple disturbances at a Long Island apartment complex.

At about 3:40 p.m. Friday, May 20, in Riverhead, officers were called to the Riverpoint Apartment Complex, located at 821 East Main St. for a report of a disturbance occurring involving a subject with a gun in the West side parking lot near Building J, the Riverhead Police Department said.

Upon arrival of Riverhead Police Department Patrol Division Units, it was learned that a single gunshot was fired at the location and numerous disturbances were occurring at various areas of the apartment complex as a result, according to police.

The scene of the shooting was secured and no injuries were reported as a result of the gunshot, police said.

Initial interviews of witnesses at the location revealed that there were numerous disputes at the location between subjects who were residents of the Riverpoint Apartments as well as non-residents prior to the shooting, police said.

The New York State Police and Suffolk County Sheriff's Department was also notified and responded to assist the Riverhead Police Department with large groups of subjects that had formed due to the shooting and subsequent disturbances.

The reported gunshot and subsequent disturbances are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information in this matter is asked to please contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at (631)727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.