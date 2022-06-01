Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Accused Of Firing Shot Near Riverhead Apartment Complex, Police Say
Police & Fire

Four Suffolk County Store Employees Nabbed For Selling Vapes To Minors

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Gotham Smoke Shop, located at 681 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station
Gotham Smoke Shop, located at 681 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Four employees of Long Island smoke shops are accused of selling vapes and e-cigarettes to minors.

Officers conducted an investigation into the sale of e-cigarettes to minors at 15 businesses in Suffolk County after receiving a number of complaints, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Tuesday, May 31. 

SCPD said the following people were arrested and charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child:

  • Julio Reyes-Alvarado, age 26, of Huntington Station, an employee of Huntington Village Vapes, located at 4 Elm St. in Huntington
  • Rajwinder Singh, age 26, of Floral Park, an employee of Huntington Smoke & Vape, located at 1730 B Jericho Turnpike in Huntington
  • Cassandra Thaw, age 28, of Deer Park, an employee of Gotham Smoke Shop, located at 681 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station
  • Mohamed Elfeky, age 31, of Huntington Station, an employee of Evolve Smoke Shop, located at 290 Larkfield Road in East Northport

The four employees were issued field appearance tickets and are set to appear in court at a later date, authorities reported.

No violations were found during compliance checks that were conducted at the 11 other businesses in Huntington, Huntington Station, Greenlawn, and East Northport, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.