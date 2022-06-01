Four Suffolk County Store Employees Nabbed For Selling Vapes To Minors

Four employees of Long Island smoke shops are accused of selling vapes and e-cigarettes to minors.

Officers conducted an investigation into the sale of e-cigarettes to minors at 15 businesses in Suffolk County after receiving a number of complaints, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Tuesday, May 31.

SCPD said the following people were arrested and charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child:

Julio Reyes-Alvarado, age 26, of Huntington Station, an employee of Huntington Village Vapes, located at 4 Elm St. in Huntington

Rajwinder Singh, age 26, of Floral Park, an employee of Huntington Smoke & Vape, located at 1730 B Jericho Turnpike in Huntington

Cassandra Thaw, age 28, of Deer Park, an employee of Gotham Smoke Shop, located at 681 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station

Mohamed Elfeky, age 31, of Huntington Station, an employee of Evolve Smoke Shop, located at 290 Larkfield Road in East Northport

The four employees were issued field appearance tickets and are set to appear in court at a later date, authorities reported.

No violations were found during compliance checks that were conducted at the 11 other businesses in Huntington, Huntington Station, Greenlawn, and East Northport, police said.

