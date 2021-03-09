Four Residents Escape From Long Island Home Engulfed In Flames

A Long Island home received heavy damage during a fire that engulfed the entire residence.

The fire started around 3:15 a.m., Monday, March 8, at the home on Monroe Street in Inwood, said the Nassau County Police.

Four residents inside the home were able to escape the flames with help from the Inwood Fire Department without harm, police said.

According to firefighters, the first arriving units found the home engulfed in flames and fire coming from windows and doors.

The Inwood FD, along with the assistance of fire departments from Lawrence/Cedarhurst, Meadowmere Park, Woodmere, Atlantic Beach Rescue, Long Beach, and Valley Stream, were able to extinguish the blaze.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire has been deemed non-suspicious at this time.

