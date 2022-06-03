Four Nabbed In SUV After Stealing $90K In Items From East Hampton Store, State Police Say

Four people were arrested and accused of stealing handbags worth more than $90,000 from a Long Island store.

Police responded to a report of a larceny at the Balenciaga store in Suffolk County at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, according to New York State Police.

Employees of the store, located at 54 Newtown Lane in East Hampton, said several individuals stole numerous handbags, which had a total value of more than $90,000, and fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango, state police sia.d

An East Hampton Village Police officer saw the Dodge and tried to pull it over minutes later, but the driver didn't comply, police said.

Shortly after that, a trooper saw the Dodge on Sunrise Highway near Exit 63 and tried to pull it over, but the driver still wouldn't comply, authorities said.

The Dodge then entered the Long Island Expressway and became disabled near the Exit 69 off-ramp, police said.

The occupants of the vehicle tried to run away, but a trooper arrested one of the suspects and three others were arrested after a brief search, police said.

Handbags recovered from the scene were identified as the ones stolen from the store.

Police said 34-year-old Baseemah Davis, 28-year-old Ali Harris, 25-year-old Jamal Johns, and 24-year-old Wazir Rodgers, all of Newark, New Jersey, were charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree grand larceny.

They were scheduled to be arraigned in East Hampton Court and Suffolk County First District Court.

