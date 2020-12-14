Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Killed In Shooting At Suffolk Deli
Police & Fire

Four Injured In Long Island Crash Fleeing From Cops Had Loaded Weapon, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Nassau County Police arrested three men and a juvenile for possession of a loaded handgun following after they crashed fleeing from police.
Nassau County Police arrested three men and a juvenile for possession of a loaded handgun following after they crashed fleeing from police. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Three Long Island men and a juvenile who were injured during a crash after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop were arrested for allegedly having a loaded firearm.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place around 2:26 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 in Lynbrook.

According to detectives, a Nassau County Police Officer on patrol attempted to stop a speeding 2006 BMW traveling east on Sunrise Highway with four occupants without headlights.

The police officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to conduct a stop but the vehicle fled the scene. The BMW lost control and struck a median on Sunrise Highway in the vicinity of Forest Avenue, police said.

All four occupants suffered injuries and were placed into police custody. 

The driver Rodney Smokes, 21 of Lynbrook suffered a right leg fracture. The front passenger, a 16-year-old male from Hempstead suffered fractured ribs. 

Passenger Gregory Herrera, 18 of Roosevelt, suffered a laceration to his head and a fractured left arm, and a second rear passenger, Jablee Cohen, 19, of Floral Park suffered a fractured neck and skull, police said.

All four were transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment. 

A subsequent investigation recovered a loaded handgun from the vehicle, police said.

Smokes was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Criminal possession of a stolen property
  • Assault
  • Two counts of assault third-degree
  • Mulitple vehicle and traffic law violations

Herrera, Cohen, and the 16-year-old were all charged with criminal possession of a firearm. 

All will be arraigned when medically practical.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.