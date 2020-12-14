Four Injured In Long Island Crash Fleeing From Cops Had Loaded Weapon, Police Say

Three Long Island men and a juvenile who were injured during a crash after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop were arrested for allegedly having a loaded firearm.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place around 2:26 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 in Lynbrook.

According to detectives, a Nassau County Police Officer on patrol attempted to stop a speeding 2006 BMW traveling east on Sunrise Highway with four occupants without headlights.

The police officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to conduct a stop but the vehicle fled the scene. The BMW lost control and struck a median on Sunrise Highway in the vicinity of Forest Avenue, police said.

All four occupants suffered injuries and were placed into police custody.

The driver Rodney Smokes, 21 of Lynbrook suffered a right leg fracture. The front passenger, a 16-year-old male from Hempstead suffered fractured ribs.

Passenger Gregory Herrera, 18 of Roosevelt, suffered a laceration to his head and a fractured left arm, and a second rear passenger, Jablee Cohen, 19, of Floral Park suffered a fractured neck and skull, police said.

All four were transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A subsequent investigation recovered a loaded handgun from the vehicle, police said.

Smokes was charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a stolen property

Assault

Two counts of assault third-degree

Mulitple vehicle and traffic law violations

Herrera, Cohen, and the 16-year-old were all charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

All will be arraigned when medically practical.

