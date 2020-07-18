Four Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Head-On Collision Near Long Island Intersection

Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash near a Long Island intersection.

It happened on Friday, July 17 at 7:45 p.m. in Woodbury.

While traveling northeast on Woodbury Road near Piquets Lane, a 77-year-old man driving a 2019 Lexus, was involved in the collision with a 2017 Toyota traveling southwest, Nassau County Police said.

The Toyota was operated by a 27-year-old woman with two female passengers, ages 56 and 65.

As a result of the collision, the man driving the Lexus suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The three occupants in the Toyota suffered multiple trauma injuries and were also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene for further safety examination.

The investigation into this accident continues.

