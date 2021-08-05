Four Hospitalized After Drunk Driver Crashes Into SUV At Long Island Intersection, Police Say

A Long Island man driving drunk crashed into an SUV with four people on board overnight, according to police.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday, May 7 in Hicksville.

Nassau County Police Second Precinct officers responded to Old Country Road and Division Avenue after an automobile crash involving an overturned vehicle.

After a thorough investigation, it was determined that Michael Blanco, age 21, of Hicksville, while operating a 2017 Dodge Charger had struck a 2013 Toyota Highlander causing it to overturn, Nassau County Police said.

Blanco had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, glassy eyes, and was unsteady on his feet, according to police.

Blanco was placed into police custody without incident.

The four occupants of the Toyota Highlander were all taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, May 8 in Mineola.

