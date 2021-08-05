Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Conspiracy Theorists Sent Threatening Robocalls To Suppress Black Voters, NY AG Says
Police & Fire

Four Hospitalized After Drunk Driver Crashes Into SUV At Long Island Intersection, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Old Country Road and Division Avenue in Hicksville.
Old Country Road and Division Avenue in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man driving drunk crashed into an SUV with four people on board overnight, according to police.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday, May 7 in Hicksville.

Nassau County Police Second Precinct officers responded to Old Country Road and Division Avenue after an automobile crash involving an overturned vehicle. 

After a thorough investigation, it was determined that Michael Blanco, age 21, of Hicksville, while operating a 2017 Dodge Charger had struck a 2013 Toyota Highlander causing it to overturn, Nassau County Police said. 

Blanco had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, glassy eyes, and was unsteady on his feet, according to police. 

Blanco was placed into police custody without incident. 

The four occupants of the Toyota Highlander were all taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated. 

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, May 8 in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.