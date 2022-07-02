Four Charged With DWI During Sobriety Checkpoint At Busy Port Jefferson Intersection

Four people were charged during an overnight sobriety checkpoint overnight at a busy Long Island intersection.

It was conducted in Port Jefferson Station at the corner of Route 112 at Hallock Avenue from around 11:10 p.m. Friday, July 1 until just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2.

Police officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau conducted the joint operation.

The following people were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated:

Daniel George, age 29, of Centereach,

William Renner, age 52, of St. James,

Jean Alouder, age 28, of Worcester, Massachusetts

Elijah Bryant, age 41, of Port Jefferson

The four are due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

