Four Charged In Killing Of Woman Found In Trunk On Long Island

Four men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a woman found dead in the trunk of a car on Long Island.

The NYPD identified the victim as Nazareth Tamir-Claure, age 44, of Queens, who formerly lived in Hewlett.

Tamir-Claure was found in the trunk on Wednesday, April 14, after police officers watched four men load a wrapped object into the trunk, the NYPD said.

The officers followed the vehicle and conducted a car stop in the vicinity of Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue in Inwood, said the NYPD.

Following an investigation, Allen Lopez, age 22, of Queens, an alleged MS-13 gang member, was arrested and charged with:

Murder

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

The two other men charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon included Jose Sarmiento, age 21, and Rigel Yohairo, age 20, both of Far Rockaway, Queens, the NYPD said.

Another man, Rodolfo Lopez, age 26, of Brooklyn, was charged with concealment of a human corpse and evidence tampering, the NYPD said.

Tamir-Claure's boyfriend, Anander Henriquez, age 28, of Queens, also an alleged MS-13 gang member, who was not charged in association with the crime, was arrested on Wednesday, April 14, and charged with strangulation for an attack on her earlier this month, the NYPD said.

