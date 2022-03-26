Four Charged After SLA Inspection At Overcrowded East Setauket Bar, Police Say

A total of 15 people are now facing charges after an overnight New York State Liquor Authority inspection at a Long Island bar that was overcrowded, police said.

The raid happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, March 26 in Port Jefferson, at Curry Club at SaGhar, located at 111 W. Broadway, Suffolk County Police said.

The person in charge of the bar, Indu Kaur, age 47, of East Setauket, was charged with employing unlicensed security guards, an unclassified misdemeanor.

The following security guards were charged with NYS General Business Law: Unlicensed Security Guard, an unclassified misdemeanor:

A 26-year-old and two 25-year-olds, all of Mastic

A 52-year-old from Freeport

A 33-year-old from Hempstead

A 24-year-old from Vestal, in Broome County, New York

Eight underage people were issued a summons for violating NYS ABC Law: Using Fraudulent Identification, for gaining entry by using a fake ID, said police.

There were 454 people in the bar, which was over its capacity of 146 people, and the establishment was closed for the night.

The raid was conducted by Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers in conjunction with the NY SLA and:

Port Jefferson Village Constables,

Port Jefferson Fire Marshals.

