Four-Alarm Long Island House Fire Breaks Out

An 8,000-square-foot home on Long Island sustained damage to the first and second floors of the three-story home during a four-alarm fire.

The fire, which was deemed a four-alarm due to the size of the house and the location of the Nassau County home, started around 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 23 in Sands Point.

The call came in for a generator fire but when Port Washington Fire crews arrived on the scene they found smoke in all three floors of the massive home at 30 Arden Lane, said Chief Brian Waterson.

A search of the residence found that all occupants were out and the fire originated in the basement of the home, the chief said,

Crews tracked the fire and found flames in between the walls of an interior and exterior walls, Waterson said.

Some 125 firefighters from numerous departments were able to douse the flames within 30 minutes and then begin an overall of the home.

Because the fire was held to one side of the home, part of the residence is still habitable, the chief said.

No one was injured and the fire is being investigated by the Nassau County Fire Marshal's Office.

