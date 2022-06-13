Former Hauppauge Fire Chief Dies During Training At Age 49

A former Long Island fire chief suddenly died over the weekend while training with the Suffolk County Urban Search and Rescue Team, Hauppauge Fire Department said on Facebook.

Stephen A. Feron, age 49, suffered a medical event while attending a watercraft rescue operations training at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on Saturday, June 11, FirefightersCloseCalls.com

Feron served as the chief of the Department from 2018 to 2019, the post read. His father, Stephen B. Feron, also served as chief of Department from 1985 through 1988.

Neighboring fire departments came out for a procession on Saturday, June 11, according to the post. Facebook users also flooded the department's post with comments honoring Chief Feron for his many years of service.

"Most sincere condolences for the loss of Ex Chief Feron," another chief wrote. "He was performing very important training when he was injured, very sorry."

"Rest in Peace Chief," one Facebook user wrote. "Many prayers for the Feron family, and the Hauppauge Fire Department family."

