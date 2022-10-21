Florida Man Accused Of Stealing From Hampton Bays Stop & Shop

A Florida man was charged after police said he stole items from a Long Island grocery store.

Kevin Richards, age 56, of Miami, was arrested for shoplifting at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Southampton Town Police Department said.

Police said Richards left the Stop & Shop in Hampton Bays with a full shopping cart of items without paying.

He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, authorities said.

Richards was released on a desk appearance ticket for a later court date, police said.

