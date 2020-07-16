Five Long Island Teens Nabbed For Robbery Using Steak Knife, Hammer, Screwdriver, Police Say

Five teenagers were tracked down by police after using a variety of weapons during an armed robbery of four BMX bicycles on Long Island.

Four teenagers - ages 14, 15, 15, and 16 - were approached by five men wearing masks shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, July 13 on East Meadow Avenue in East Meadow, Nassau County Police said.

The group threatened the four teens by displaying weapons that included a steak knife, hammer, and screwdriver, demanding their bicycles, to which the four complied and handed over their bikes.

Police said that the five suspects then fled the scene on Prospect Avenue riding the stolen bicycles, prompting an investigation by Nassau County Police, including K-9 and Aviation units that were called to the scene.

The first two minors were spotted by police on the stolen bikes near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Maple Avenue, prompting them to flee on foot while the others dispersed throughout the area.

According to police, the teenagers were taken into custody in this order:

A 14-year-old was found at 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Starke Avenue;

A 15-year-old was located at 10:18 p.m. in the backyard of a Cherry Place home;

A 15-year-old was arrested at 10:22 p.m. on Peters Avenue;

Jordan Canales-Caceres, 18, of Hempstead, was taken into custody at 10:38 p.m. on Clinton Street near the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Meadowbrook Parkway, and;

A 16-year-old was located with assistance by K-9 officers at 10:46 p.m. on Cherry Place.

Each of the teens was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported during the manhunts. Police said that four BMX-style bicycles were recovered, along with a steak knife, hammer, and screwdriver.

The first three juveniles have been charged with first-degree robbery, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Canales-Caceres and the fifth minor were charged with first-degree robbery.

Each of the teenagers are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, July 15 in Nassau County.

