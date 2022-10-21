Fire Rips Through Home In Ridge

A Long Island home was destroyed by a fire that started on the front deck and moved inside.

The blaze broke out in Ridge around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at 68 Ridge Road.

According to Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips, when firefighters arrived on the scene the front deck was on fire and flames were rolling over the roof and up the front of the home.

Firefighters quickly accounted for residents which included the owner, who is seven months pregnant, and a cat, as well as a basement apartment renter.

Once all the residents were accounted for, firefighters attacked the flames with help from six area fire departments, Phillips said.

The fire was out within about a half-hour, he added.

The owner was transported to an area hospital for stress as a precaution, Phillips. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

