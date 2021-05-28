Fire Heavily Damages Long Island Commercial Building, Police Say

A Long Island commercial building that was heavily damaged following a fire was issued numerous violations.

The fire, at a cabinet manufacturing company at 19 Hillsboro Ave., in Elmont, took place around 9:45 p.m., Thursday, May 27, said the Nassau County Police.

Firefighters from the Elmont Fire Department, assisted by the Hempstead Fire Department, took about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames, said police.

No injuries were reported and there were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire, police said.

The likely cause of the fire was due to building fumes in the spray booth.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal was on scene and issued summonses for multiple violations at the business.

