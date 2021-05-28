Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Dirt Bike Driver Seriously Injured During Crash On Long Island Highway, Police Say
Police & Fire

Fire Heavily Damages Long Island Commercial Building, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A fire heavily damaged an Elmont cabinet business.
A fire heavily damaged an Elmont cabinet business. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island commercial building that was heavily damaged following a fire was issued numerous violations.

The fire, at a cabinet manufacturing company at 19 Hillsboro Ave., in Elmont, took place around 9:45 p.m., Thursday, May 27, said the Nassau County Police.

Firefighters from the Elmont Fire Department, assisted by the Hempstead Fire Department, took about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames, said police.

No injuries were reported and there were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire, police said.

The likely cause of the fire was due to building fumes in the spray booth. 

The Nassau County Fire Marshal was on scene and issued summonses for multiple violations at the business.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.